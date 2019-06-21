No charges in Kentucky anti-abortion activist assault case

Health
Posted: / Updated:

This April 16, 2019 photo shows Donna Durning at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Ky. an anti-abortion activist, said she was assaulted outside a Louisville abortion clinic. A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking Durning, an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a woman’s clinic in April. Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday, June 20 for Janaya Alyce Gregory, who allegedly knocked Durning down outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic in April.Durning was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky grand jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of attacking an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester while leaving a women’s clinic.

Court records show a grand jury decided against an assault charge on Thursday for 32-year-old Janaya Alyce Gregory, who is accused of knocking Donna Durning down outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic in April. The longtime anti-abortion activist was hospitalized with a broken femur and cut to her head.

The Courier Journal reports that Durning said she was offering Gregory a card for a crisis pregnancy center when Gregory “charged” at her, bumping her to the ground. Crisis pregnancy centers generally try to persuade women against having abortions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss