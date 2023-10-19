VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new hospice facility in Virginia Beach currently under construction to help fulfill a need for senior healthcare.

The new Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads will have 12 beds that will provide specialized end-of-life care.

A recent report from Old Dominion University highlighted the need for senior and elder care in the area.

The $10.9 million dollar facility is set to open in January, and should be ready to treat patients in March.

10 On Your side got a tour of the building Wednesday. It’s off Upton Road in the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach and is affiliated with two other care facilities you may have heard of, Westminster Canterbury and Beth Shalom.

Not only will it help people who need advanced end-of-life care outside of their homes, but it’ll also employ health care workers who want to treat and comfort patients.

The ODU study noted that Hampton Roads is the largest area in the country without a freestanding hospice house.

That will change in January with the Dozoretz Hospice House opens.