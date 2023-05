HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with Dr. John Plemmons, a Sentara Radiologist, about the new breast cancer screening guidelines.

According to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) new proposed guidelines, they now recommend women starting at age 40 get screened for breast cancer.

