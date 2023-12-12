PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Global Veg Corp, headquartered in New York, is issuing a recall for all lots and codes of its five pound packages of AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves.

According to Global Veg Corp, the AVIATOR Sundried Tomato Halves, Lot#060923/1, may contain undeclared sulfites, which could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions for people who have a severe sensitivity.

The recall has been distributed nationwide for the five pound vacuum bags of sundried tomatoes.

AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves

As of Dec. 8, no injuries or adverse reactions involving the product has been reported.

A routine sampling of the product by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel showed that the sulfite containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

The Global Veg Corp is urging consumers who have purchased five pound bags of AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves, Lot#060923/1 to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, consumers are asked to contact the company at 201-367-0517.