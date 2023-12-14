CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — All of the celebrations and family time can be enjoyable during the holidays, yet for some, it may lead to mental health concerns.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 64% of people living with a mental illness feel their conditions worsen around the holidays.

Milestone LLC. offers mental health services in Portsmouth with five key programs: Mental health skills building: For adults struggling with diagnoses of depression or anxiety. Intensive in-home services children’s program: For children with behaviors that put them at risk of being put into foster care of just being put in a residential facility. Community stabilization: Serves as a bridge for people coming out of hospitalization. Outpatient therapy: Traditional therapy and/or counseling. Substance abuse intensive outpatient: For individuals with a diagnosis of substance abuse disorder.

Tamara Coleman, the Milestone regional director and licensed clinical social worker, explained that loss and planning may be overwhelming for some.

“If you have a lot to do this (holiday season). (You) have you do all the shopping. If you have to prepare dinners with family members [that] you might not always get along with. That can absolutely trigger anxiety and depression. (It) can trigger feelings of loneliness, or feelings of isolation, if you don’t have a strong support system,” said Coleman. “Some people experienced loss around the holidays.”

Coleman advises, “please, don’t hesitate to reach out to a friend, family (member) or even a professional. To say, “I’m struggling right now. I really need a hand right now.” That’s one way to really help manage mental health better on the holidays.”

Other options include self-care activities or crafts with loved ones.

Our Daily Gnome Creative Art Center was created by a mother and daughter in Chesapeake to help address mental health. The nonprofit organization helps kids and adults ‘kick anxiety’ through a form of art therapy.

Founder Dawn Leonard began using art to help control her daughter Faith’s anxiety. Since 2021, the creative arts nonprofit organization has served over 2,000 kids at the center.

“We’ve built a center for kids with anxiety and depression, but we serve everyone,” Leonard said.

During the holidays, Leonard is doing more to help families of service members and first responders reconnect by offering a free Santa event.

“It’s been a hard year for a lot of people,” Leonard said. “Parents get more stressed in the holidays and then kids get stressed seeing their parents stressed.”

PREVIOUS: Mother-daughter duo offer free Santa event for military, first responder families

A second Breakfast with Santa is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 16. There are only 20 free first responder or military spots.

The Our Daily Gnome Creative Arts Center calendar of future events can be found on its website.