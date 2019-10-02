Local researcher warns vaping is gambling with your health

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly everyday we are hearing about another death, illness, arrest or proposed ban on e-cigarettes and vaping.

What some doctors once encouraged their patients to try instead of smoking is now under fire.

Still, one local health expert told WAVY.com that when compared to illnesses related to cigarette smoking, the numbers associated with vaping are very small.

Paul Harrell is studying people’s physical reactions to e-cigarettes at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.

“We have to be honest, that we don’t know about the long term effects of e-cigarettes.” While cigarettes he says are a known killer, smoking e-cigarettes is more of a gamble.

The latest findings from the CDC suggest oils from marijuana (THC or CBD) are responsible for the recent outbreak.

The CDC also reports a majority of those inflicted with vaping related lung illnesses are between the ages of 18 and 34, with 22% under the age of 21.

“That does seem to suggest that it may be due solely to the THC,” Harrell said.

Still, no single product or substance has been linked to all lung injury cases.

That is why Harrell and other health experts are warning anyone who uses an e-cigarette or vaping products to stay away from those containing THC or CBD oils.

They warn users not to modify or add any substances to the vaping products and to never buy products off the street.

Expert also say if you’ve never vaped before don’t start until more studies are done.