Local mom fights to keep attention, funding aimed at opioids; new app helps those dealing with addiction

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic is getting all the attention, media coverage and funding right now, and that’s a problem for Diana Mitchell.

“It’s a hot mess out here because everybody is (talking about) COVID-19, and we’re still losing hundreds of people a day to opioids,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has been a crusader ever since her daughter Brooke died three years ago from using cocaine laced with fentanyl. She had been addicted to heroin and that’s what she thought she was taking.

Her mother’s trying to keep community and school resources in place.

“(I’ll ask) where did the money go? Because the money was given to you to use [to fight] opioids. Well, now we have to use it for corona. What happens with the people that are using drugs and are trying to get off drugs? Nobody can give me an answer.”

“There was an opioid epidemic, just prior to the COVID, and it seems to be forgotten,” said recovery counselor Paul Brethen. He says not only is COVID-19 drawing attention and funding away from opioids, but the pandemic is also pushing more people toward substance abuse.

“The number one trigger is the sense of loss,” Brethen said. “Whether it’s the loss of a job or finances or treatment or a sponsor — that’s what they’re relapsing over.

Brethen cites a study that found an additional 75,000 Americans could die from suicide or overdose because of COVID-19. So he and a fellow counselor came up with an app called SoberBuddy.

“It’s a virtual drug and alcohol recovery app with a little character called SoberBuddy,” Brethen explains.

SoberBuddy gives users of all ages and stages of recovery a daily challenge. Brethen calls them little chunks of behavior that promote structure and incremental change, for example, scheduling your day.

“You get up in the morning and plan your day from morning till night because that provides structure for yourself.”

Mitchell says she applauds any effort like SoberBuddy that will offer help at a time when help is hard to find, but doubts it would have worked for her daughter, Brooke.

“She liked that human touch. How do you come across virtually, that you really care? Because you can’t reach out and hold their hand.”

Mitchell says street drugs are still shockingly easy to buy, especially for children and young adults who might be victims of abuse brought on by the tensions of the pandemic.

