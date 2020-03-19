Live Now
Local banks change customer service plans to prevent spread of COVID-19

Health

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Banks are changing the way customers access their services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here is a list of local banks that have made changes to their services:

TowneBank

  • Lobby access at some branches will be available by appointment only beginning March 20
  • The Harbor’s Edge and Westminster-Canterbury offices are temporarily closed beginning March 20
  • Customers should call their local banking office to schedule a visit or get guidance
  • Drive-through lanes will remain open during business hours
  • ATM services will be available
  • Online and mobile banking will be available

Langley Federal Credit Union

  • All branch lobbies are closed as of March 18
  • Drive-through lanes will remain open
  • ATM services will be available
  • Customers can schedule phone calls with bank staff online
  • Night deposit boxes will process payments throughout the day

Atlantic Union Bank

  • All banking lobbies are closed as of March 19
  • Drive-through lanes remain open during normal banking hours
  • Select branches will be temporarily pausing their drive-through services on Saturdays
  • ATM locations are available
  • Banking staff can assist customers over the phone and schedule in-branch appointments
  • Customers can use the mobile app or online site to manage their accounts

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this list.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

