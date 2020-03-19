Local banks change customer service plans to prevent spread of COVID-19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Banks are changing the way customers access their services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here is a list of local banks that have made changes to their services:

TowneBank

Lobby access at some branches will be available by appointment only beginning March 20

The Harbor’s Edge and Westminster-Canterbury offices are temporarily closed beginning March 20

Customers should call their local banking office to schedule a visit or get guidance

Drive-through lanes will remain open during business hours

ATM services will be available

Online and mobile banking will be available

Langley Federal Credit Union

All branch lobbies are closed as of March 18

Drive-through lanes will remain open

ATM services will be available

Customers can schedule phone calls with bank staff online

Night deposit boxes will process payments throughout the day

Atlantic Union Bank

All banking lobbies are closed as of March 19

Drive-through lanes remain open during normal banking hours

Select branches will be temporarily pausing their drive-through services on Saturdays

ATM locations are available

Banking staff can assist customers over the phone and schedule in-branch appointments

Customers can use the mobile app or online site to manage their accounts

