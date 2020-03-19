Local banks change customer service plans to prevent spread of COVID-19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Banks are changing the way customers access their services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Here is a list of local banks that have made changes to their services:
TowneBank
- Lobby access at some branches will be available by appointment only beginning March 20
- The Harbor’s Edge and Westminster-Canterbury offices are temporarily closed beginning March 20
- Customers should call their local banking office to schedule a visit or get guidance
- Drive-through lanes will remain open during business hours
- ATM services will be available
- Online and mobile banking will be available
Langley Federal Credit Union
- All branch lobbies are closed as of March 18
- Drive-through lanes will remain open
- ATM services will be available
- Customers can schedule phone calls with bank staff online
- Night deposit boxes will process payments throughout the day
Atlantic Union Bank
- All banking lobbies are closed as of March 19
- Drive-through lanes remain open during normal banking hours
- Select branches will be temporarily pausing their drive-through services on Saturdays
- ATM locations are available
- Banking staff can assist customers over the phone and schedule in-branch appointments
- Customers can use the mobile app or online site to manage their accounts
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this list.
Latest Posts:
- “Hard to imagine;” McCray reflects on Lady Monarchs’ lost opportunity
- Sheriff: South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company
- Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore to distribute food at YMCAs
- Hampton Roads restaurants offering curbside pickup, delivery
- Virginia Beach asks for ‘voluntary compliance’ of COVID-19 gathering order; business permits to be suspended for noncompliance