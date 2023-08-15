RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Starting Wednesday, all Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores, including those in Hampton Roads, will offer people $10 off groceries when they get a flu shot in-store at the Kroger pharmacy.

“As a community-focused company, we are here to help associates and customers stay healthy ahead of flu season and are pleased to offer a promotion that rewards shoppers for taking care of their health and wellbeing,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a statement. “It’s our hope that by providing everyone with access to nutritious food and medicine, we can all be stronger together going into the fall.”

People can access the $10-off coupon by loading the digital offer on their Kroger Plus card by going to Kroger.com or on the Kroger app and “clipping” the digital coupon. A pharmacy staffer will then scan a barcode to activate the $10 offer.

Those eligible for federally-funded healthcare programs are not included in this offer. Kroger is also offering employees free flu shots. To schedule an appointment for a flu shot, go to https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic/scheduleappointment.