Junior League chapter working to eliminate ‘period poverty’ in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Periods are a fact of life for most women, and menstrual products can be expensive.

A recent study by PERIOD & Thinx shows 1 in 4 young teens struggle to afford these necessary products, and some girls even miss school because of it.

A local nonprofit wants to supply menstrual products for free to girls in schools across Hampton Roads.

It’s a big undertaking, however, the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach is already working with a handful of local elementary schools.

The average woman spends six to seven years of her life on her period. The cost of menstrual products over that time span: nearly $3,500.

It’s that expense that’s created the phrase “period poverty.”

“It’s where girls don’t have access or resources in order to provide for their menstrual needs,” said Amanda Lloyd, president of the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach.

The group is on a mission to end “period poverty” through their second annual Little Black Dress Initiative.

Lloyd says part of the group’s goal is to raise awareness about the issue by wearing the same black outfit for the entire week.

“Where it may be an inconvenience to us to wear the same piece of clothing over and over, it’s also very much a reality for someone who doesn’t have the ability to wear multiple things all week,” she said.

The other part of the group’s goal is to collect supplies and donations.

“We have period packs with pads, panty liners, chap stick, wipes, these are located in the nurses office,” said Lloyd.

The Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach is working on an agreement with Norfolk Public Schools to provide menstrual supplies in all of the city’s schools.

“Our goal is to not only supply period packs to elementary and middle schools, but to put dispensaries into high schools,” said Lloyd. “So dual pad and tampon dispensaries so girls in high school have them right there in their restrooms.”

Lloyd says its critical for young women to have access to these supplies.

“It’s crucial. It could mean, you know, not just missing school, but not being focused on school work and that could affect her and her academic performance at school as well,” she said.

She also hopes this furthers the conversation about menstrual health.

“We shouldn’t be ashamed to discuss it,” said Lloyd. “There shouldn’t be a stigma attached to discussing menstrual health.”

There is a bill in the General Assembly to abolish taxes on menstrual products. It passed unanimously in the Senate. The Senate also passed a bill that would require public schools to provide free menstrual products in bathrooms.

Those bills will head to the House of Delegates next.

For more information, visit the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach’s website.