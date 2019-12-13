Health fair, enrollfest this weekend offers flu shots, insurance enrollment help, REAL IDs and more

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 05: A doctor speaks to a patient as a sphygmomanometer, or blood pressure meter, lies on his desk on September 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. Doctors in the country are demanding higher payments from health insurance companies (Krankenkassen). Over 20 doctors’ associations are expected to hold a vote this week over […]

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The sixth-annual Mega Health Insurance & Medicaid Enrollfest and Job Fair is coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Residents who haven’t obtained their REAL ID yet can get one at the event if they provide proper documentation and pay a $10 fee.

Attendees will also be able to receive free onsite enrollment for health insurance, free health screenings, flu shots and HIV testing, as well as attend 30-minute health crisis forums.

Health insurance marketplace enrollment ends Dec. 15.

If a person doesn’t qualify for a government subsidy for the Health Insurance Marketplace, they will qualify for Medicaid at no charge. If a person doesn’t work part-time, doesn’t have employment or makes less than $17,000.

The 30-forums include:

Heart & cancer

Healthy eating

Maternal health

Mental health trauma

Parenting kids with trauma

Climate/environmental health (45 mins)

For more information, call 757-287-0277.