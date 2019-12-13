Health fair, enrollfest this weekend offers flu shots, insurance enrollment help, REAL IDs and more

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The sixth-annual Mega Health Insurance & Medicaid Enrollfest and Job Fair is coming to the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend.
The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Residents who haven’t obtained their REAL ID yet can get one at the event if they provide proper documentation and pay a $10 fee.
Attendees will also be able to receive free onsite enrollment for health insurance, free health screenings, flu shots and HIV testing, as well as attend 30-minute health crisis forums.
Health insurance marketplace enrollment ends Dec. 15.
If a person doesn’t qualify for a government subsidy for the Health Insurance Marketplace, they will qualify for Medicaid at no charge. If a person doesn’t work part-time, doesn’t have employment or makes less than $17,000.
The 30-forums include:
- Heart & cancer
- Healthy eating
- Maternal health
- Mental health trauma
- Parenting kids with trauma
- Climate/environmental health (45 mins)
For more information, call 757-287-0277.