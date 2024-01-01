NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads welcomed several new babies to the world at the start of 2024, including one right after the clock hit midnight.

The first baby born at local Sentara hospitals, and seemingly in the region as a whole, came right at midnight at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

The second baby was born for Sentara at 2:28 a.m. at Sentara Leigh in Norfolk.

Neither family wanted to be identified.

(Photo – Sentara Healthcare)

However, we do know the name of the third baby for Sentara: Shine Johnson-Minton, who was born at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The boy was born at 9:20 a.m. to parents Cherrelle Minton and Maurice Johnson. Sentara said Cherrelle became pregnant with Shine on Maurice’s birthday. Shine’s due date was Minton’s mother’s birthday.

“I was expecting him on Jan. 10 — my mom’s birthday. Totally took me by surprise,” Minton said.

He came nine days early.

“I am blessed. I am thankful and I am filled with joy,” she said. “It makes me feel like I have more to look forward to.”

Minton can already feel Sine is going to conquer the world.

“I feel like he is a rising star and someone special in the making,” she said.

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center’s BirthPlace welcomed a baby girl around 12:55 a.m. Eliana Gonzalez arrived weighing 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces. Her parents, Erika and Nathan, live in Chesapeake.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Courtesy: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Meanwhile, the Riverside Health System said its first baby came at 1:03 a.m. at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Her family told 10 On Your Side she was a fun New Year surprise.

Her parents, Holli Sawyer and Mike Godwin, named her Daphne Britt Godwin.

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

Courtesy: Riverside Health System

“She’s a New Year baby. She’s always going to have fireworks at her birthday celebration,” Sawyer said.

For her mom and dad, it’s amazing to hold their baby girl. The couple spent a year and a half trying to have a baby. They went through the IVF (in vitro fertilization) process and there were complications with mom and baby girl.

“It’s a tough road, but it’s the best prize at the end,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said their family is complete. They have a 3-year-old son at home.

Godwin is happy to have a girl. He said he has a long line of boys in his family. The couple took advantage of the IVF process to add a little girl to the mix.

“We actually fertilized 30 eggs. One was a girl. …We are very excited this is a miracle baby,” Godwin said.

The three of them are preparing for a visit from big brother. Sawyer said she is ready to settle in at home with their new addition.

“I just want to get her home,” she said.