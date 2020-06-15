Hampton Roads Community Health Center now providing free COVID-19 testing

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, the Hampton Roads Community Health Center will be providing free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

According to a news release, the testing area will be at CommuniCare Health Center at 804 Whitaker Lane in Norfolk. The testing is available by appointment-only.

Testing will be available Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The non-profit says its goal is to bridge the COVID-19 accessibility gap throughout the community, focusing on underserved populations.

To schedule your COVID-19 testing appointment, you can call 757-393-6363 and press option 1.