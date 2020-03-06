Group gives Chesapeake family rent money as son battles leukemia for 2nd time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family got a helping hand Thursday to assist them financially as their teenage son battles leukemia for the second time.

On Thursday, a group donated two month’s worth of rent to the Jones family to help pay their housing costs.

17-year-old Damon Jones Jr. was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, but it went into remission. Now, the same form of leukemia is back, but this time there is a mutation.

Damon’s mother had to give up teaching to be with him as he goes through special treatment involving cord blood transfusion. Damon will soon go to Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina for the treatment.

Damon will need a caregiver 24/7 for a minimum of 100 days while he’s there.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this. none of us were really.. (laughter)…” said Damon’s father, Damon Jones Sr.

“just how blessed we are to have people around that still care and want to help their community. Above it all, just the prayers they said they’re sending out.”

If you would like to help the family, visit the family’s Facebook fundraiser.