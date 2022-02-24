Going viral: The weather and your health

(WAVY) — Riding the wave of variant after variant, let’s try to understand the mechanics of a virus as we digest the reality of COVID-19 becoming endemic. And in doing so, we must understand how the human body gets sick.

The answer to that, in some way, has a connection to the weather.

Dr. Gary Moss, an allergy and asthma specialist in Virginia Beach, explained why it’s easier to catch a cold or come down with the flu in the cold winter months. Any stress on our body affects immunity, and cold weather we’re not so used to is added stress.

“We’re really fine-tuned machines,” said Moss. “Any piece of sand in that machinery is really going to gunk it up.”

So a virus will seem to thrive in the cold winter — but what about the hot summer? Does summer heat kill off a virus?

Short answer, no. Long answer, there’s some effect.

There’s a thought that humidity may have an effect on the way a virus transmits in the air.

“It might be the dryness more than the temperature,” added Moss.

Humid air is full of water vapor — hundreds and hundreds of tiny particles in the air. More particles means more obstacles for a virus to maneuver around.

But you can still catch a cold in the summer; it’s just easier to do so in the winter.

“Obviously this doesn’t go away in the summer, at least from the variants we’ve seen so far,” added Moss. “And the worry is that it’s going to pattern with the flu virus, where you have two viruses and you can get two infections simultaneously.”

Now, we can only hypothesize considering this is a novel virus that we’re still trying to understand, as we also come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic becoming endemic.