HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – February is American Heart Month. and the American Heart Association is raising awareness and bringing the community together.

The American Heart Association Hampton Roads will host the annual Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday, Feb. 2 at Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, Va. It will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Jan. 16, tune in to listen to a Community Chat with Executive Director Me’Shall Simmons and Digital Host Sarah Goode. The live Digital Desk conversation will be at 1 p.m. Watch the live Community Chat in the video player on this page.

This year, celebrate 20 years of Go Red as women and men come together to highlight women’s health.

Be sure to wear your best red, the lunch will be held on National Wear Red Day. The theme of the 2024 event will be “Go Red, Get Connected.” The luncheon is open to individuals as well as sponsorships to open the doors to more people this year.