NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A major free health clinic targeting the underserved and uninsured population is coming to the Peninsula this weekend.

People may put off getting care for a variety of reasons, like time, money, or just hoping an issue will resolve on its own, but local doctors say it’s better to get any problems addressed sooner rather than later, so that’s why clinics like these are so important for the community.

From routine check-ups, to dental treatments like extractions and cleanings, to vision exams — these are just some of the services that will be offered under one roof Saturday and Sunday at the Peninsula Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Ryan Turnewitsch, a Seventh Day Adventist doctor from Virginia Beach, is a member of the executive planning committee for the health clinic.

He’s among several doctors and dentists who are volunteering their time to see patients, many of whom don’t have insurance.

“Often times these individuals have some of the greatest healthcare needs,” Turnewitsch said, “so we want to start the process of identifying some of the healthcare problems to start helping them get care, then after our clinic, connect them with other organizations locally where they can continue to address some of their healthcare needs.”

The Tidewater Adventist Community is working with Remote Area Medical, or RAM, to put on the health fair.

There will be dental procedure and hygiene booths, an area where they’ll make glasses on site, and they’ll have areas for women’s health exams and general health consults.

They’re also partnering with Sentara to do blood draws on site to test blood sugar levels.

“You can get a blood draw, dental procedure, a new pair of glasses, a health check-up, connections with local community resources,” Turnewitsch said. “We’re going to have chaplains on site to do prayers and spiritual care for people. We’re trying to be able to provide an all-encompassing health education clinic for people.”

Patients will register at the front and choose which medical services they’d like to get done.

“No ID is required, you don’t even have to give us your real name,” said RAM Clinic Coordinator Brad Sands. “You could tell us your name is Mickey Mouse, we’ll still see you and provide the absolute best quality healthcare we can.”

Sands said they’ll work to help as many people as they can, but the clinic is first-come, first-served. He says the parking lot will open at midnight on Friday, so people can arrive early to get a spot in line.

“We always encourage patients to come out early, get a ticket, come prepared to stay, bring some snacks, blankets, pillows, whatever you need to be comfortable,” Sands said.

Sands said sometimes people are afraid to go to the doctor or dentist, especially if they haven’t been in awhile, but it’s fulfilling to be able to see the smiles on people’s faces after they get help.

“Being able to bring these services to people that maybe, they haven’t been in three or five years to the dentist,” Sands said, “or maybe they broke their glasses two years ago and haven’t been able to go see the doctor, or maybe there’s not a doctor around them that they can see, it’s really nice to get to bring that to them.”

Turnewitsch said there’s various reasons people may put off getting medical care.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to get in to see providers, sometimes people don’t know the best place to go for care, sometimes people can’t afford care, sometimes people want to think that the problem will resolve on its own,” Turnewitsch said. “We want to do a small part here at the clinic to be able to break down some of those barriers so that people can start addressing some of these things they may have been struggling with.”

He said it’s important to address the problems now so complications don’t arise later.

“Healthcare problems are not often going to resolve on their own, and if left unaddressed will develop into more complications and injury to a person,” Turnewitsch said.

But it’s a powerful experience to be able to help someone.

“The days are long, but its incredible to see literally hundreds of people in one space from all kind of backgrounds, ethnicities, all kinds of need levels come in and get care,” Turnewitsch said. “The genuine gratitude to receive a medical service that they’ve been struggling for a long time, it’s an amazing thing.”

More information

In addition to medical services, Newport News Fire and Police will also be on site to talk about safety in the home. They will also have translators on site to help with any language barriers. The event is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Peninsula Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church at 682 79th St., Newport News. Organizers anticipate they’ll be able to serve about 450 people. For more information, click here.