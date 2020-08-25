EVMS seeking participants for Alzheimer’s medication research study

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 80 percent of people with Alzheimer’s will experience agitation or aggression, but there’s currently no FDA approved medicine to treat that.

Doctors at Eastern Virginia Medical School are working to change that.

EVMS is one of 25 medical centers across the United States and Canada that are participating in the study.

“Alzheimer patients begin to see a decline in their ability to think, behave or recall things,” said Dr. Hamid Okhravi, a geriatrician and cognitive disorder specialist. “As a result, a patient may become very frustrated.”

Doctors hope to prove that an antidepressant can help Alzheimer’s patients dealing with aggression and agitation.

“It’s a six-month study that is funded by NIA, the National Institute on Aging,” said Okhravi, who is leading the study. “Participants will be randomized to receive either the study drug, which is escitalopram, or a placebo, which is an inactive substance.”

Escitalopram is already approved by the FDA to treat depression, but it would require a different dosage for Alzheimer’s patients.

Okhravi said, “We are hoping that this actually shows some efficacy in managing agitation in patients with dementia.”

Sharon Coronado’s father, Thomas, has already participated in the study.

“We’ve been really happy in terms of how things have worked out and the treatment that my father has gotten since then,” said Coronado. “He uses the medication and it works pretty well.”

She says the benefits went beyond the medication.

“The way that the program was put together, it really allowed me the opportunity to get some really good support for my dad as well as support for myself and even for my mom,” said Coronado. “One of the reasons why I think that folks should participate in that research project is that it may not bring about a cure to the situation, but it can help improve the quality of life for all involved.”

This is a phase three clinical trial, so if researchers can prove the medicine works, it will likely go before the FDA for approval.

Click here for more information on participating in the study.

If you would like to participate in other studies, such as group therapy for caregivers, you can find more information on the Glennan Center here.

Latest Posts: