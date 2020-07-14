EVMS seeking couples for study on male birth control gel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you and your partner are adventurous, you may be able to help local doctors testing a new male birth control.

It’s a contraceptive gel that goes on like lotion and if a man rubs it on his shoulders every day, Dr. David Archer told WAVY, it can prevent pregnancy.

“The skin acts as a reservoir, so you apply it, it goes into the skin, the skin holds it there and meters it out over the next 24 hours.”

The CONRAD Clinical Research Center at Eastern Virginia Medical School is one of 12 international sites studying the gel that could be the first hormonal birth control for men.

It’s part Nestorone and part testosterone. Both are already FDA approved for use separately. Nestorone is used in a female contraceptive ring to block ovulation. In men, Nestorone blocks sperm production.

In a previous study of nearly 300 men, Dr. Archer said there were no adverse side effects reported, but signing up for this study does present a risk for couples. Dr. Archer said they’re looking for people with a certain attitude. “It’s like, ‘we’re willing to have a child, but not right now and if it happens then OK I can accept that.'”

Dr. David Archer told WAVY.com that in men who’ve used it as directed there have been no little surprises. “Maybe what the wife, partner wants to do is watch her husband put it on or maybe she can help him put it on and, that’s all I can tell you.”

EVMS is looking for 18 couples for the study.The man must be between 18-50 years of age and the woman between 18 and 34 years old with regular menstrual cycles.

Couples who participate for the full two-year clinical trial will receive up to $2,885. For more information or to sign up, call 757.446.5808 or email crcinfo@evms.edu.

When its done and the couple is ready to start or add to their family fertility will return two to three months after the man stops using the gel.