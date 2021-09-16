EVMS and others holding first event in series on prostate cancer disparities Sept. 18

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eastern Virginia Medical School Diversity and Inclusion, the EVMS M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health and the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum are holding the first in a series of events on prostate cancer disparities on Saturday.

There’s in-person activities from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Temple in Hampton and at Craddock Community Health Center in Portsmouth, and a virtual panel discussion from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. focusing on “Clinical Trials, Screening and Therapy” approaches and research.

There will be access to cancer screenings in Hampton and COVID-19 vaccinations at both locations.

EVMS says the goals of the forum are:

· Promote deeper understanding among adversely affected communities, health care and social services providers as well as health professions students of the cancer disparities and associated care inequities in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

· Foster collaboration among community partners, academic medical centers, health systems, institutions of higher education, community free clinics and FQHCs, health departments regarding engagement, education, clinical care and research related to cancer disparities.

· Promote health equity partnerships through effective prevention, screening and treatment approaches.

You can register for the event here.

The initiative’s partners include EVMS, Sentara, Riverside, Bon Secours, Norfolk State University, Hampton University, VCU Massey Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society.