NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Depression and suicide took center stage in a performance from the Virginia Stage Company at EVMS Wednesday morning.

“I think at the least, this is a play that builds community around a difficult subject,” said Virginia Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance. “And at the best, it can save lives.”

A child dealing with her mother’s mental health struggles counts the the joys that make life worth living. Ice cream and water fights top the list as the performance incorporates humor to lighten a heavy topic.

The EVMS Art Therapy and Counseling program brought the traveling performance to campus.

“We are seeing that suicide is one of the leading causes of death in our country,” said Art Therapy Outreach Specialist Carrie Pasquarello. “And we need to continue to provide opportunities to have those discussions so that we can get people the resources that they need.”

The performance travels with information on where to find help in the community. A representative from the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation was on hand to provide that.

Audience members not only participate in the improv act, but many, including Angela Johnson, were personally touched by the performance.

“I have a family member with mental health illness, and so it really helped me understand her point of view, sort of,” Johnson said.

Quaintance said he would like to see the audience walk away and be able to talk about these sensitive subjects.

“My greatest hope is that we are destigmatizing a conversation around mental health and suicide,” Quaintance said.

His hope was realized as we stopped audience members already in deep conversation.

“It got people thinking and got people talking, even amongst ourselves, you know, just kind of like looking and saying like, ‘Wow, this is such a different way to think about such a heavy issue for people,” said Rhashida Bess.

The performance at EVMS was the last for this year, but they will be back in 2024. Check here to find out when and where.