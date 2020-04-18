Emergency departments become ghost towns as visits go down due to COVID-19 concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While area hospitals are busier than ever preparing for coronavirus patients, emergency departments are becoming more like ghost towns.



“Unfortunately, I think a lot of people have become afraid to come to the emergency department when they’re having true emergencies,” said Dr. Bruce Lo, Director of Emergency Medicine at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr Bruce Lo reports ED visits are down 30%— 50% over the last month. 9-1-1 calls, he told WAVY, are down 30-40% and deaths are up.

“The EMS agencies have reported out, anecdotally this month, the number of cardiac arrests people who have died when they show up has gone up dramatically.”



There are fewer cars on the roads and that means fewer accidents. This, as well as fewer victims of shootings and other crimes is contributing to the decrease in trauma patients. Overall however, Dr. Lo knows that people haven’t gotten healthier over the last several weeks.



“Heart attacks and strokes are still happening, they’re just not coming in for help.”

“A couple days ago I was working in the emergency department and a lady came in with a stroke and I asked her why didn’t you come in the sooner this started,” Dr. Lo told 10 On Your Side, “she said I was afraid to come to the hospital.”



Dr. Lo wants people to know emergency departments are open, safe and ready to save lives.



The staff stands ready to protect you, he said, as well as themselves. Each patient is given a mask and those who possibly have COVID-19 are put in separate rooms.



“If you have a medical emergency, yes, come to the emergency department. If you’re not sure, call your doctor and decide together whether you should go to the emergency department or not.”



Don’t wait until it’s too late. Coronavirus may be scary, but a heart attack or stroke can kill you quicker.

