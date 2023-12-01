GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The holidays are usually the happiest time of the year. However, for some coping with loss and depression, it becomes the hardest.

Despite the bright lights and festive cheer of Christmastime, people can feel a sense of grief, loneliness, and isolation.

Glenn Simpson, a professional in the ECU Behavioral Health department, stressed that depression around the holidays can happen because of thoughts about family, relationships and social engagement. This is because there is an expectation around the holidays to spend more time around loved ones than usual. If there are issues within these dynamics, that can be a trigger.

“Everybody’s seeming in a good place and that’s our perspective, right because we all have stories we all have baggage, and we don’t feel in that way,” he said.

“Well, we need to find somebody we love, trust, whomever that may be in our lives. Maybe a professional, maybe a doctor, a pastor, a friend. Anyone to say ‘Hey, you know this is really bringing back memories of when my mom passed away.”

Simpson says social media is a huge factor as well. It may make matters worse because it depicts staged and edited content that showcases others enjoying the holidays.

These common holiday symptoms can be taxing for anyone whether you have depression or not. If you do have depression, it could worsen.

If any other issues and stresses become overwhelming or if you experience extremely negative thoughts, reach out for help immediately. Professionals urge people to dial 988 or reach out to any mental health services in the area.