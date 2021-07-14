Eastern State Hospital to host job fair following temporary admissions halt

Image of the campus from the Eastern State Hospital website

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern State Hospital is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the facility.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17 at the Holiday Inn Newport-News Hampton in the 900 block of Onmi Boulevard.

Attendees are required to wear a mask, according to their Twitter page. Those attending should bring several copies of their resume and be prepared for immediate interviews.

They are looking to hire the following positions and programs:

Psychiatric Tech (entry)

Forensic Psych Tech

Registered Nurse

Licensed Practical Nurse

Emergency Response

Military Medic and Corpsman Program

A $7,500 sign-on bonus is available for RNs, as well as a $3,500 sign-on bonus for LPNs.

Anyone with questions can call 757-208-7717 or visit virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com.