Eastern State Hospital to host job fair following temporary admissions halt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern State Hospital is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the facility.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17 at the Holiday Inn Newport-News Hampton in the 900 block of Onmi Boulevard.
Attendees are required to wear a mask, according to their Twitter page. Those attending should bring several copies of their resume and be prepared for immediate interviews.
They are looking to hire the following positions and programs:
- Psychiatric Tech (entry)
- Forensic Psych Tech
- Registered Nurse
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Emergency Response
- Military Medic and Corpsman Program
A $7,500 sign-on bonus is available for RNs, as well as a $3,500 sign-on bonus for LPNs.
Anyone with questions can call 757-208-7717 or visit virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com.