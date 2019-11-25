Don’t invite the flu to Thanksgiving dinner: Hampton Roads sees early flu season start

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re planning to travel this week for Thanksgiving, it might be best to pack hand sanitizer.

Heath officials say the flu season is seeing its earliest start in 10 years.

There’s significant activity in all but 12 U.S. states — but it’s hitting the South the hardest. Hampton Roads is seeing the most flu cases in Virginia.

Lisa Engle, an epidemiologist with the Chesapeake Health Department, sees the latest numbers for flu in Hampton Roads and she knows what’s coming.

“Yes, we are going to probably see more of a surge after Thanksgiving,” she said.

Right now, cases are classified as “localized,” meaning the illness is not widespread, but a few cases are popping up at clinics all around the region.

“We know that right now we’re seeing a lot of [influenza] B. I think 70 percent of what we have is B,” Engle told WAVY.com.

B is covered by the flu vaccine this year, but Engle said they still aren’t sure if it’s an exact match. They have to send samples to the CDC for confirmation.

Meanwhile, she told 10 On Your Side some protection is always better than none — so, get a flu shot.

“You will have less of a severe illness … and that’s really especially important in people that could be very sick like the young children,” she said.

It takes two weeks for the shot to be fully effective — so experts advise people get it as soon as possible.

Flu shots are available at doctor’s offices, urgent care clinics and drug stores for those with insurance. Those who do not have insurance — or whose insurance carrier doesn’t cover the shot — can get one at the local health department.

Also, protect yourself and others by coughing and sneezing into your elbow, wash your hands frequently.

Remember, Engle said, you are contagious until your fever is gone for 24 hours.

“I know people feel like they have to go visit grandma, they have to go visit whoever it is, but if you are sick, stay home.”

Your family and friends will be thankful you did.