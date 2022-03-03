Doctors urge colon cancer screenings as more younger adults are being diagnosed

FILE – This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they’re 50, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When Kevin Jones of Virginia Beach recently found out he has stage three colon cancer, he was scared.

“I’m still in that state, I got questions but I don’t know how to spit ’em out,” he said.

At 43, Jones is among a growing number of younger adults being diagnosed with later-stage colon cancers. It’s a trend doctors have documents over the past couple of decades — but why is it happening?

“That’s the million-dollar question, and there are a lot of very good guesses,” said Dr. Joseph Frenkel, a colorectal surgeon with Bon Secours.

Frenkel said some studies show a possible link to processed meats, things like sausage bacon and deli meats. Heavy drinking may also contribute he said. African Americans are also at a higher risk.

Doctors don’t know why, for certain, that’s why they now recommend colon screenings beginning at age 45.

“The goal with colonoscopy, in particular, is to find precancerous polyps, which look like little bumps on your colon, and remove them and when we remove those we are effectively preventing cancer,” Frenkel told WAVY.

They know it works because the overall number of cases in adults is down. However, for those under 45, like Jones, its important to know the symptoms:

Persistent abdominal pain or cramps

Persistent change in bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation

Bloody stools

Jones’ had the symptoms for a couple of months when he went to the doctor. He was put on medication to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome. When that didn’t work, he had a colonoscopy which caught the cancer.

“Hopefully, after I go through chemo about six months, I should be fine… hopefully, if everything works out,” he told WAVY.

Frenkel said colonoscopy is the gold standard, but if you are hesitant about it — because of the prep or for any reason — talk to your doctor. There are now several less invasive options that might work for you.