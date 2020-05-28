CVS to open 39 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — CVS Health will open 39 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites Friday across Virginia.

According to the company, the new testing sites will use self-swab tests. Since the end of April, the company has been committed to establishing 1,000 testing locations across the country.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” President and CEO, CVS Health Larry J. Merlo said.

Related: COVID-19 testing offered by healthcare providers across Hampton Roads

Governor Northam said he appreciates CVS for stepping up and helping Virginia residents. “If you’re worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Northam

The 39 testing locations are an important part of Virginia’s testing plan, CVS said.

Self-swab tests will be available for people who meet the criteria issued by the CDC and the state. To get a test you must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.

New Virginia testing sites in our area are highlighted below:

CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315

CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003

CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey’s Crossroads, VA 22041

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901

CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320

CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323

CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026

CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030

CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031

CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079

CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401

CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019

CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176

CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176

CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112

CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602

CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505

CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508

CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703

CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141

CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230

CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235

CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225

CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233

CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236

CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223

CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554

CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

People will be required to stay in their cars for the duration of the test. At the pharmacy drive-thru window, patients will be given the test and specific instructions. A CVS Pharmacy member will make sure the test is done properly.

Test results will be available in approximately three days, CVS said.

For more information, click here.

Latest Posts