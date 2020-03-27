Young woman is first in New Kent County to test positive for COVID-19

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District confirmed the first coronavirus case in New Kent County Friday morning.

The patient is a woman in her twenties who is isolating at home and recovering.

Virginia saw another jump of more than 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday, and its largest increase in hospitalizations in a day’s span due to the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the commonwealth now has 604 confirmed cases, more than double Tuesday’s official count of 290 by VDH.

Hospitalizations shot up by 18 people, from 65 on Thursday to 83 on Friday.

VDH is reporting 14 deaths statewide and 7,337 people have been tested so far. 4,447 people had been tested Tuesday.

Data from VDH shows the virus is affecting people of all ages, and not just those 60 or above (who are considered at higher-risk). Nearly 50% of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 49, including 15.4% between the ages of 20-29.