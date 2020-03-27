Young woman is first in New Kent County to test positive for COVID-19

Live Now
NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District confirmed the first coronavirus case in New Kent County Friday morning.

The patient is a woman in her twenties who is isolating at home and recovering.

Virginia saw another jump of more than 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday, and its largest increase in hospitalizations in a day’s span due to the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the commonwealth now has 604 confirmed cases, more than double Tuesday’s official count of 290 by VDH.

Hospitalizations shot up by 18 people, from 65 on Thursday to 83 on Friday.

VDH is reporting 14 deaths statewide and 7,337 people have been tested so far. 4,447 people had been tested Tuesday.

Data from VDH shows the virus is affecting people of all ages, and not just those 60 or above (who are considered at higher-risk). Nearly 50% of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 49, including 15.4% between the ages of 20-29.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

