York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office courthouse deputy tests positive for COVID-19

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office courthouse deputy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the deputy left work on March 25 and has not returned to work since. Officials say the deputy was tested on March 26, and the results were received Saturday.

Reports say the deputy did not need to be hospitalized, but was self-quarantined, and has made a full recovery at home. The deputy is still quarantined for another four days and will not return to work without clearance from a medical professional.

At this time, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is reporting two other courthouse deputies and one civilian courthouse employee who have had similar symptoms. All have self-quarantined as well, officials say.

The York-Poquoson Courthouse will be closed on Monday, April 6, 2020, to allow for a thorough cleaning.

Latest Posts