YMCA to provide emergency child care for healthcare workers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA announced on Sunday that they are offering emergency child care for essential healthcare staff to support the fight against the coronavirus.

“We’ve been working with local hospitals and agencies to understand their needs and determine how we can best support them during this time, as well as developing additional support for our entire community,” said Adam Klutts, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

Four of the Hampton Roads centers will begin providing child care to healthcare workers that work in Sentara, Riverside, Bon Secours, and Hampton Virginia hospitals.

The facility says this service is only offered to critical emergency staff who need child care to be able to work their assigned shifts.

Child care will be provided for children 5 to 12 years of age, in grades K-8. The capacity is 25 children per site.

For members, the cost will be $19 a day and non-members will pay $30 a day.

The following is a list of locations that will provide the child care service:

Hampton Family YMCA

  • 1 YMCA Way
  • Hampton, VA 23669
  • 757-722-9044

RF Wilkinson Family YMCA Wiley Child Development Center

  • 301 Sentara Circle
  • Williamsburg, VA 23188
  • 757-229-9622

Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA

  • 7827 Warwick Blvd
  • Newport News, VA 23607
  • 757-245-0047

Wiley Child Development Center

  • 458 Harris Road
  • Kilmarnock, VA 22482
  • 804-435-0223

For more information on the emergency child care service and various virtual programs,the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas is offering visit their website.

New daycare guidelines shared by Va. leaders during coronavirus outbreak.

