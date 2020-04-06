Work to begin soon on COVID-19 alternate care facilities in Hampton, Richmond, Northern Virginia

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon begin converting three locations in Virginia into alternate care facilities as the commonwealth battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The following locations will be converted into alternate care facilities:

  • Dulles Expo Center in Loudon County
  • Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton
  • Richmond Convention Center in Richmond

These locations were chosen by Virginia officials with guidance from the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a news release.

Work will begin within three days of the Norfolk District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finalizing contracts. Conversion is expected to be complete within six weeks, according to the news release.

The facilities will support Virginia’s existing hospitals as medical professionals treat COVID-19. They will provide increased hospital bed capacity, reliable backup generation, water, sanitation, HVAC, and oxygen, as well as additional space for medical workers, pharmacists, and hospital administrators, the news release states.

“The dedicated employees at the Norfolk District stand ready to support the commonwealth and the nation during this time of national crisis,” Norfolk District Commander Col. Patrick Kinsman wrote in a news release. “We will continue to build upon the momentum that USACE has built in delivering the needed hospital bed capacity in an unprecedented amount of time.”

