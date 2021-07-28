WJCC Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Berkeley Middle School

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Williamsburg will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics, on August 3 and 4, will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Berkeley Middle School at 1118 Ironbound Road.
According to school officials, the clinics will offer the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Students (12-years and older) and WJCC Schools staff are eligible to attend.
“We highly encourage students wishing to play sports to receive a COVID vaccine due to the close contact with other students during the season,” officials said online.
Pre-registration is required:
- Students (english): forms.myupdox.com/form/79571
- Students (spanish):forms.myupdox.com/form/81520
- For staff/adults: forms.myupdox.com/form/64893
Physical distancing and masks are required, regardless of vaccine status.
