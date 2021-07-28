WJCC Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Berkeley Middle School

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in Williamsburg will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics, on August 3 and 4, will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Berkeley Middle School at 1118 Ironbound Road.

According to school officials, the clinics will offer the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Students (12-years and older) and WJCC Schools staff are eligible to attend.

“We highly encourage students wishing to play sports to receive a COVID vaccine due to the close contact with other students during the season,” officials said online.

Pre-registration is required:

Physical distancing and masks are required, regardless of vaccine status.