With virus spreading, William & Mary, JMU suspend in-person classes

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary has announced it will suspend classes for the upcoming week as educators work to transition their courses to online instruction.

Starting March 23, all classes will be taught online, university President Katherine Rowe wrote in an announcement Wednesday.

James Madison University also announced a similar plan Wednesday. The university will not hold in-person classes the week of march 16, and will start online-only classes March 23.

According to the Commonwealth Times, the student newspaper for Virginia Commonwealth University, VCU’s student break has been extended through next week. Classes will start online March 23.

University officials have been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19.

Now, with students due to return from spring break, the university is canceling classes — March 15-22.

The suspended classes allow instructors to rework their curriculum plans to fit an online and remote-only class structure. After classes restart March 23, curriculum will continue uninterrupted.

The university said it will release additional guidance and information on planning by Friday.

During this time person, the university is encouraging students to stay off-campus, if possible. Residence halls, dining services and more will be limited to students who have “compelling” reasons to be present on campus.

William & Mary has canceled university travel.

University events are also suspended through at least April 3, if not longer.

“Whenever possible, we will seek opportunities to enable some events through virtual means and platforms,” officials said.

William & Mary is one of the latest universities to announce changes due to the coronavirus. The University of Virginia and JMU also suspended in-person classes, according to announcements made Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the NCAA also announced it would be limiting in-person attendance to a select few people for its tournaments.

Here is the rundown of affected services and events from Rowe:

Starting tomorrow, March 12, through April 3, we will implement interim policies for events and travel. Over the next week we will move to online and remote modes of instruction.

All in-person classes are suspended. Classes will resume online starting Monday, March 23. Courses that are already online will continue as scheduled.

Students are strongly encouraged to return home or stay home. For those for whom this is not a realistic option, you are welcome on campus as detailed below.

University travel and events are suspended, as detailed below.

Employees are expected to continue working during this period, observing proper health protocols and with modifications as needed and approved by supervisors.

We will continue to meet daily to evaluate the circumstances and decide no later than April 1 whether to continue these changes further.

“William & Mary is a resilient community. I have seen this firsthand, particularly in recent weeks. We take care of each other. I am confident that will be the case in the coming days and weeks. Thanks to each of you for your creativity, understanding and commitment to this shared effort,” Rowe wrote.

William & Mary has set up an FAQ page for additional information on effects to combat the coronavirus.