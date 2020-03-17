With largest graduating class in school’s history, Regent University moves commencement ceremony to online format

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University officials have decided to move this year’s commencement ceremony online as the coronavirus concerns grow.

On Saturday, May 9, Regent University’s 40th commencement and all school-specific commissioning ceremonies will move to an online format.

All ceremonies will be streamed online so that graduates, friends, and families can participate from all over the world.

With this year’s estimated 2,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees to confer, the largest graduating class in the school’s history, officials say the tough decision was made “to protect the health and well-being of students and all in attendance.”

Each Regent graduate will receive a complimentary graduation package in the mail containing the full program and other surprises along with a commemorative 2020 commencement DVD following the event.

The news of the commencement ceremony switch comes days after the university transitioned to online classes following recent coronavirus concerns around the community. Last week, more than a dozen Regent University students and faculty were reportedly self-quarantining after attending conferences where people infected by the novel coronavirus were present.

For more information regarding the commencement, visit the university’s website HERE.

