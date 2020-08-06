With a second chance at life, Newport News man beats COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With thousands of online followers, 36-year-old Robert Glover uses social media to share tips on how to get in shape and stay in shape. Glover, a personal trainer, can relate to clients who struggle with lifestyle-related health issues.

Seven years ago he carried the weight of depression, a broken marriage, pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, and 360 pounds on a 6′ 1″frame.

“The doctor told me if I didn’t change my lifestyle that I was going to die,” said Glover from his virtual fitness coaching studio in Newport News.

Glover this week used his social media platforms to share with followers that he had beaten another potentially fatal condition: COVID-19.

“I had body aches and over 100 degrees for nine days consecutively. It took me down and that was the hardest part was just feeling helpless,” said Glover.

He soldiered on, by staying hydrated, taking short walks and long naps. Wednesday, Glover received confirmation his body took on the virus and won. He believes the Robert of the past would not have survived COVID-19.

“I had a huge realization when I thought about if this would have happened to me in 2013 when I was 360 pounds and I had all of these health conditions. I truly believe it would have taken me out because at the time my health was pretty fragile,” said Glover.

Photo courtesy: Brix Fitness

Photo courtesy: Brix Fitness

Across the country, minorities with co-morbidity factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease have a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. Glover encourages everyone to take steps now to give your body a fighting chance.

“I’ve experienced it; it’s real. Please prioritize your health and follow the protocols– wear your mask– social distance. I think we can get past this, if everybody just follows the rules,” said Glover.

You can learn more about his fitness journey at www.brixfitness.com

