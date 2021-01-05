Winter sports at Suffolk schools to stay suspended due to rising coronavirus numbers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is delaying the start of winter sports again due to rising coronavirus numbers.

A possible return for winter sports will be discussed at the Suffolk School Board’s next meeting on Thursday, January 14. Though a return to in-person learning won’t be decided until a later date, school officials say, with the next review of changes on Jan. 11.

Students in programs however will continue to attend school in-person one day a week on Wednesday.

The decision came the same day Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced they’d decided to move ahead with winter sports after “extensive research , discussion, and consideration.”

Tryouts in Virginia Beach will begin as soon as Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10