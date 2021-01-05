Winter sports at Suffolk schools to stay suspended due to rising coronavirus numbers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools is delaying the start of winter sports again due to rising coronavirus numbers.

A possible return for winter sports will be discussed at the Suffolk School Board’s next meeting on Thursday, January 14. Though a return to in-person learning won’t be decided until a later date, school officials say, with the next review of changes on Jan. 11.

Students in programs however will continue to attend school in-person one day a week on Wednesday.

The decision came the same day Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced they’d decided to move ahead with winter sports after “extensive research , discussion, and consideration.”

Tryouts in Virginia Beach will begin as soon as Wednesday, Jan. 6.