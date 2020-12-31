Williamsburg-James City County General District Court to close due to possible COVID-19 exposure

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police posted to Facebook on Thursday announcing the Williamsburg-James City County General District Court will be closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The court will be closed January 4 through January 6.
The office will reopen January 7.
The department says this only applies to General District Court.
