Williamsburg-James City County General District Court to close due to possible COVID-19 exposure

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police posted to Facebook on Thursday announcing the Williamsburg-James City County General District Court will be closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The court will be closed January 4 through January 6.

The office will reopen January 7.

The department says this only applies to General District Court.

