William & Mary staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary reports that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon.

University officials say this is the first and only case of COVID-19 involving a member of the W&M community, however they are doubtful it will stay that way as more cases in the surrounding area.

The university will not release detailed information about the positive case in accordance with privacy laws, but say they are closely in contact with the Virginia Department of Health for recommendations.

Earlier this week, officials say one of the university’s staff members is self-quarantining after being exposed to a possible coronavirus case.

William & Mary also extended spring break one week due to the coronavirus. The school will begin classes March 23 online to help curb the virus’s spread.

