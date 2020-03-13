William & Mary says staff member from Miller Hall was exposed to possible COVID-19 case

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary officials say one of the university’s staff members is self-quarantining after being exposed to a possible coronavirus case.

William & Mary released information Thursday saying the person works at Miller Hall, according to a message from Sam Jones, the emergency management team chair at the university.

They are asymptomatic but are staying home and monitoring for symptoms.

Employees who had contact with this person are also asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for the virus as well.

All employees in Miller Hall are asked to work remotely until Monday. They have also been asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are in direct contact with the Virginia Department of Health and are following all of their guidelines in accordance with university policy. The CDC and VDH do not recommend testing in individuals not showing symptoms,” the university said.

William & Mary also extended spring break one week due to the coronavirus. The school will begin classes March 23 online to help curb the virus’s spread.

Many other colleges and universities throughout Virginia and North Carolina have followed suit.

