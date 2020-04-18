William & Mary reschedules May commencement ceremonies to the fall

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials at William & Mary have made the decision to hold commencement ceremonies for May graduates in the fall of 2020.

The school said in a statement Friday that the Class of 2020 deserves to be celebrated fully.

Graduates will be honored in both May and October.

On May 16, William and Mary will host a virtual ceremony for all graduates of the Class of 2020.

Commencement weekend ceremonies will take place on the campus on Oct. 9 thru Oct. 11.

During that weekend officials say graduates will, “take part in our most cherished traditions which include: ringing the Wren Bell, Candlelight, the Walk Across Campus, formal exercises in full regalia and the personalized school and departmental ceremonies with faculty.”

The college says more details will be provided on the commencement website as the dates approach.

Wiliam and Mary says it will continue to adhere to Virginia’s public health advisories for the safety of all events in the coming year.

For more information on commencement plans for the fall and answers to frequently asked questions pertaining to the remainder of the spring semester, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts