William & Mary considering reimposing COVID-19 measures due to low vaccination rates ahead of upcoming semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the College of William & Mary say they will need to reimpose additional COVID-19 measures due to low vaccination rates.

In a letter to the campus community Monday, W&M officials say vaccination rates are “well below” where they expect them to be.

As of Monday, July 26, only 56.2% of students (5,480) are verified to be fully vaccinated while 72.2% of employees (2,118) have gotten their shots completely.

W&M’s first reporting deadline for vaccination status passed on July 15.

Administrators say they will return to primarily in-person campus operations, however they say the current numbers are “far below” a level for the school to “responsibly continue its current plans.”

“Unless William & Mary sees a significant increase in reported vaccinations, the university will need to adopt or reimpose additional COVID-19 mitigation measures.”

These measures could include limitations on social gatherings, sporting events and other public activities; reinstating universal masking requirements regardless of vaccination status; and/or mandatory vaccinations before the start of the fall semester.

Officials are now urging the community to get vaccinated, and if they are vaccinated, to update their status.

“The data we receive in the next two days are critical to that planning process and will inform decisions we need to make now for the semester that starts next month.”