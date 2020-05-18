Will you be shopping at The Highlands come Thursday?

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. — All stores at The Highlands are opening their doors in the coming weeks, according to Ohio County Commissioners.

This follows the governor’s reopening of West Virginia retail stores planned for this Thursday, May 21.​

So, what do locals think about The Highlands’ shopping up-and-running again?​ 7NEWS met with some Wheelingites out-and-about on this sunny day. ​

Yeah, we probably will. My wife likes to go to the craft-store. ​I think it’s a good thing; get people back to work. ​Bill, Downtown Wheeling

Um, I’m not sure yet. I’m hoping to go to TJ Maxx and look around the retail stores there.​ But, we don’t know what the procedures are right now.​ I’m worried if people will follow the procedures, wear the masks, follow the rules. Gianna, Downtown Wheeling

​Officials say all businesses have to follow the guidelines straight from the Governor’s office and the Health Department.​ But, this question extends to all. Do you still think it’s too soon to re-open?

