Will Virginia follow Maryland in closing non-essential businesses?

Gov. Ralph Northam, left, speaks, accompanied by state Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey, right, during a news conference on the state’s preparedness for the coronavirus at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HAMPTON ROADS, V.a (WAVY) — On Monday morning Maryland became the latest state to order the closure of non-essential businesses and all non-essential workers to stay home in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is ordering all businesses deemed non-essential to close beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.

Hogan says he's not ordering a shelter-in-place, but he has signed an executive order that closes all Md. businesses, establishments and facilities deemed non-essential under federal guidelines. And he says Maryland residents shouldn't leave their houses unless they have to. — jenny gathright (@jennygathright) March 23, 2020

However, like its neighbor Washington D.C., Maryland isn’t issuing strict shelter-in-place orders like those in California and New York. Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser say they’re not forcing people to stay in their homes, but encourage people stay home as much as possible.

“Let me be clear: We are not issuing or ordering a shelter-in-place directive or forcing people to stay home,” said Hogan. “However we are telling all Marylanders to follow all of the directives we’ve already issued and to follow state law against crowds of more than 10 people and we are telling you unless you have an essential reason to leave your house, then you should stay in your homes.”

Virginia has not announced a closure of nonessential businesses at this time, but Governor Ralph Northam has ordered a 10-person limit at bars, restaurants, fitness centers and more. He’s expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

What happens if Virginia is added to the list? You may be asking yourself, “What is essential?”

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), it’s ultimately up to the governor in each state to decide what is considered essential and non-essential.

DHS gives guidance to each state and local jurisdictions on “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

Essential businesses include pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations, laundromats, banks, local and state government operations and more.

Those deemed nonessential include dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness studios and more. Bars and restaurants would not be barred from takeout and and delivery.

Below is a list a essential workers in the 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by DHS.

Healthcare/Public Health

Emergency Services – Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders

Food and Agriculture

Nuclear Reactors, Materials & Waste

Energy

Water and Wastewater

Transportation and Logistics

Other Community-Based Government Operations and Essential Functions

Critical Manufacturing

Financial Services

Chemical

Defense Industrial Base

Communications

Information Technology

Dams

Commercial Facilities

To read more about the specifics in each category, click here.