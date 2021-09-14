Will Virginia call in the National Guard to help bus drivers? The answer is no

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard said it will not be assisting school districts with their bus driver shortages.

A spokesperson with the National Guard said they have not received any requests to provide bus drivers or assist with hospitals in Virginia.

“With more than 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen either currently mobilized or preparing to deploy overseas, the Virginia National Guard’s primary focus is preparing units for the federal mission of providing a combat reserve for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force,” the spokesperson said.

The Office of Gov. Ralph Northam said the governor had no plans to activate the National Guard for the shortage at this time.

Bus driver shortages have impacted districts across the country. The Massachusetts National Gaurd will be helping local communities with school transportation for the 2021-2022 school year after an order from Gov. Charlie Baker. As of yesterday, 90 Guard members began training to help serve those school districts.

The issue has been seen in Hampton Roads as well.

The York County School Division sent a message home to families recently saying they were working to fix issues with bus routes caused by a driver shortage.

Soon after, Chesapeake families came forward with concerns about pick-up and drop-off delays. Some parents said their kindergartners were not only late getting home but also wound up at the wrong school.