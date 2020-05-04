‘Why can’t I sleep?’ Doctors give advice during stay-at-home order

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Without a whole lot to do these days, some people are getting a lot more sleep — but it’s not necessarily better sleep.

Sleep problems can really mess with a person’s mental and physical health, according to local specialists.

Dr. Joe Maglaya, a sleep medicine specialist with Sentara Healthcare says that afternoon nap may not be a good idea.

Maglaya is not surprised that more people are reaching for sleep aids these days — between the anxiety and the inactivity — but before someone pops any pills, he recommends they take a look at their routine.

”I discourage people from taking lengthy naps during the day because that can affect nighttime sleep it might make the insomnia worse… Over-sleeping is not a good thing either, because then you develop this sleep inertia where people actually end up feeling more fatigued or even more irritable if they oversleep,” he told WAVY.com.

Maglaya recommends sticking to a regular schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. People should resist the temptation to sleep more than they need, which is usually seven to eight hours a night.

Those who can’t sleep at all may want to consider an over-the-counter sleeping pill.

“The general recommendation is to take them on the short-term basis, and I would strongly recommend to everybody to notify their doctors that they are taking these medications,” Maglaya said.

Maglaya said these sleep aid drugs can lead to dependency and can interact with other medications a person might be taking. They can also exacerbate other health conditions. Therefore, he recommends people begin weaning themselves from sleep aids as their anxiety level decreases.

Melatonin, a natural sleep hormone, does not have these same side effects. Maglaya says it’s safe to take, but it doesn’t work for everyone.

What might work better, he suggests, is a sleep routine:

Turn off electronics 30 minutes before going to bed

Add some white noise such as a fan to distract your mind

Use blackout curtains

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol before sleep

Finally, stop checking the clock constantly. Set an alarm and let the mind rest.

Getting a good night’s rest is more important now than ever, as it helps a person maintain a strong immune system. If sleep problems persist, call a doctor.

