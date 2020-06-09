WHO: COVID-19 spread by people with no symptoms ‘rare’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The World Health Organization says it’s rare for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to spread COVID-19.

But, Monday’s announcement comes with a big caveat: The term “asymptomatic” might not mean what people think.

The WHO analyzed data from countries that perform contact tracing.

It found people who test positive but have absolutely no symptoms rarely infect someone else.

But, the WHO says some people who think they have no symptoms actually have mild or unusual ones. Those patients can pass on the virus.

Pre-symptomatic cases are also more contagious.

Those patients start off feeling okay — but later get sick.

The WHO says that while asymptomatic transmission is rare, it’s still possible.

