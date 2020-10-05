White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus after multiple negative tests

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest member of President Trump’s inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus.
McEnany made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning, and said she’s not currently experiencing symptoms. She will begin a quarantine process and work remotely.
She said she had tested negative every day since Thursday, highlighting how a person can test negative multiple times after being exposed and still test positive for the virus.
The news comes days after President Trump announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday night. Trump tweeted out this video message Sunday night.
This is a breaking article and will be updated.
