White House Coronavirus Task Force holds a press conference to provide updates

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a news conference Sunday at 5 p.m. to provide updates on the federal government’s response to COVID-19.

There will be a News Conference by the CoronaVirus Task Force today at the White House, 5 P.M. @VP We are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor. They are working hard, along with us, to get the job properly done….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

