While Virginians are staying home amid pandemic, first responders answering the call

Coronavirus

by: Nick Conigliaro

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While many Virginians are staying home, first responders are risking their lives daily.

8News spoke with Chesterfield County Fire & EMS officials to learn how they’re adapting to the changes.

“We are definitely in uncharted and unprecedented territory here even in the public safety world,” said Jason Elmore, spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

For fire crews, working from home is not an option. Keeping locals safe from COVID-19 while responding to calls is a bit more difficult now, however.

“This is something that is kind of like the new normal for right now, and we’re just kind of getting used to it ourselves,” Elmore told 8News.

Amid coronavirus concerns, Elmore says they’re following all CDC and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines in addition to pre-screening any calls they get in order to keep their teams safe.

“We’re making sure we’re putting gowns on, we’re putting the n95 mask on to be able to keep our providers safe and to make sure that we’re not going to be potential carriers,” Elmore said.

Following news that a Richmond first responder — a police officer — tested positive for the coronavirus, Elmore said that’s why Chesterfield Fire & EMS continue to take precautions inside their station seriously.

“There may come a time that one of our folks is going to have to quarantine, be put in isolation because we’re at risk,” Elmore said. “We’re out there dealing with folks that are having this illness.”

Anyone with minor to severe symptoms of coronavirus should contact healthcare professionals first, Elmore urges. If someone has a life-threatening illness, however, call 911.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

