‘Where there’s a need, there’s a way’: Nonprofit organization hosts blood drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic has affected so many parts of our lives, but one of those things helps save lives– donating blood.



“So many lives have been lost during the pandemic. But just from the pandemic alone, we forget people are still getting in car accidents, people are going through other tragedies and disasters and that they need blood,” said Carrie Song, a volunteer with the we love you foundation.



Where there’s a need, there’s a way. Sunday morning, the We Love You Foundation, a national nonprofit, hosted a blood drive for 75 people at the Sheraton Hotel near Waterside in Norfolk. Those who donated had to register beforehand to allow for proper social distancing.



“They’re taking precautions. Everyone’s wearing masks, everyone’s wearing gloves. There’s hand sanitizer everywhere,” said blood donor, Deirdre Wren.



Song says since the pandemic hit, about 50,000 blood drives have been canceled. All of which has resulted in a severe shortage in blood and plasma.

There’s a big need for donating blood right now across the country I’ll tell you about it tonight on @WAVY_News at 6pm pic.twitter.com/2SVf3hxzG9 — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) February 21, 2021

If your fear is safety with COVID-19, they’ve got you covered.



From a temperature check before you enter, to a checklist explaining when not to give blood. For example, if you’re supposed to be quarantined, have had any symptoms, or if you have a pending COVID-19 test, they’ll make you are checked out first.



“We’re really trying to keep it a safe practice, of course, people are nervous doing anything, but we want to make that sacrifice, put our fear aside, and follow the CDC guidelines to save lives, said Song.



You can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-red-cross.